Lakers News: LeBron James Explains Not Bringing Kids To NBA Bubble

With the Los Angeles Lakers advancing to the second round of the NBA Playoffs, they were allowed to invite family members and guests to join them in the Walt Disney World bubble.

Players, who arrived in Orlando during the first week of July, had not seen family in person in almost two months. LeBron James’ wife, Savannah, completed the quarantine phases to join him inside the bubble for the remainder of the Lakers’ playoff run.

However, none of James’ three kids — LeBron James Jr. (Bronny), Bryce and Zhuri — made the trip to Orlando. All three, likely as a family decision, chose to remain in L.A. While James undoubtedly has and will continue to miss his kids, he felt it was the best decision given what he’s seen in the bubble so far.

“There’s nothing for them to do,” James noted. “I’ve got a 16-year-old. He’s going to sit in the bubble and do what? I’ve got a 13-year-old. He’s going to do what? And then my 5-year-old girl, there’s nothing for her to do here.

“The park is not open, there’s only so many times she can go to the pool. My kids are too adventurous and they love to do so much stuff. It makes no sense for them to be here. There’s nothing for them to do here. Go outside, come back in, go outside, come back in. They could stay in L.A. and they’re great.

“There’s literally nothing for them to do here. It’s not a kid-friendly place, to be honest.”

James said having his wife and family of his teammates does add another level of emotion to their games, but his focus remains the same. “You definitely love having supporters in the building. But you’ve also seen me yelling over on that side when no one is over there, so it hasn’t changed for me,” James explained.

“It definitely is always good to see familiar faces. People that you know that have been there along the grind with you, throughout postseason runs for me personally. Just having some of our family here and some of our Laker personnel, people in the front office and things of that nature, it’s great for us.

“At the same time, you keep the main thing the main thing and try to execute. The emotions are definitely great when you’re making plays out there. You’re doing it for your brothers, your teammates, and your family and friends as well.”

Though, in James’ case, he joked after Game 3 against the Houston Rockets that his wife was not happy with the routine he has to take care of his body every day because of how time consuming it is.

LeBron turns to family to keep sane

James has long been known for a very detailed routine that has allowed him to compete at such a high level for 17 seasons. Part of that is his family, who he describes as his support system, and how they’ve been able to help him through tough days without even being in Orlando.

“When I see my kids I’m able to reset. That definitely helps a lot. It’s been extreme measures here in the bubble,” James said. “Mentally staying sharp and being in tune with yourself, being without your family for an extended period of time, it’s something that not only myself but a lot of guys here, coaches and everyone in general, haven’t really had to go without.

“You talk about essential parts of your life, family always comes first. Having that out of your life, you have to put yourself into a position what centers you mentally. For me, meditating helps a lot. Taking a lot of deep breaths, closing my eyes, centering myself and just listening to my inner-self and things of that nature.

“But also talking to my kids, talking to my mom, that is definitely something that — in the bubble — keeps my sane, having that support system even though they’re not here physically.”

