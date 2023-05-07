Lakers News: LeBron James Explains Why He Didn’t Have First-Quarter Field Goal Attempt For First Time In Postseason Career

LeBron James had an unusual outing during the Los Angeles Lakers’ blowout Game 3 win over the Golden State Warriors. For the first time in his storied career, he didn’t have a field goal attempt in the first quarter of a postseason game.

He didn’t take his first shot until 8:02 remaining in the second quarter, didn’t get his first points until 6:32 in the second quarter, and didn’t make his first field goal until 5:22 in the second quarter. In the end, he still finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and eight assists on 6-for-11 from the field and was a plus-26 on the night.

James spoke about why he didn’t attempt a field goal in the first quarter and whether or not the lack of scoring aggression was intentional or just a figment of how the game was unfolding.

“Well obviously you saw the way DLo started the game, I think he had our first 11 and then AD chipped in I believe seven in that quarter,” James said. “So it allowed me to kind of focus on the glass, also had a few assists in that first quarter. Wasn’t how the game was planned but that’s just how the game was going and for me, I’m never a force guy. I’ve always been a guy that lets the game come to me and make my imprint when needed.”

Scoring is the most obvious way for James — or anyone — to impact a game. But for the 20-year superstar, the focus was more on doing the little things and helping out the top-rated Lakers defense.

“I said it after Game 2 that no matter what goes on, we hang our hats on our defense. We’re one of the best defensive teams in the league, if not the best, and in order for us to reach our potential, we have to defend at a high level. And there’s not one team in the league that tests you on that side more than Golden State so it keeps us on alert throughout 48 minutes, every possession for 24 seconds on the shot clock, they will make you work throughout that whole possession.

“So you have to be alert and it tests our defense every single possession going against a team that you know has so much firepower.”

Clearly, James chose to play things the right way. He has been uncharacteristically inefficient from the field over the course of the postseason, and reducing his shot attempts allowed him to be more effective elsewhere while bringing his percentages back above 50.

Allowing D’Angelo Russell (21 points), Anthony Davis (25 points), Dennis Schroder (12 points) and Lonnie Walker IV (12 points) to take on the bulk of the shot attempts gave him the opportunity to rack up assists, rebounds and important defensive stops in a big win.

James discusses son committing to USC

Saturday night was a big one for James off the floor as well as on it. His son, Bronny James, officially announced that he is committing to USC to play college basketball. It’s a major decision for Bronny, who joins quarterback Caleb Williams as two of the most hyped college athletes in the country for 2023-24.

James called it one of the best days of his life to see his son make that decision. And it won’t be long before Bronny joins his father in the NBA.

