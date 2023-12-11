Lakers News: LeBron James Explains Why Relationship With Anthony Davis Is So Great

When Anthony Davis was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James was ecstatic because he had privately clamored for the team to trade for the star big man.

James and Davis led the Lakers to the 2020 NBA Championship in their first season together and years later have brought another title to Los Angeles. The duo dominated the Indiana Pacers in the Championship game of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament to win the NBA Cup and $500,000 for each player on the team.

Austin Reaves said winning the tournament meant a lot to everyone on the roster, but James and Davis it was another example of them showing the world what they can do when they’re healthy.

Although Davis was the best player on the floor against the Pacers, James was named the In-Season Tournament MVP. However, James discussed his relationship with Davis and explained that there’s never any jealousy between the two, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“I know who I am, he knows who he is,” James told ESPN when asked about his partnership with Davis that’s in its fifth season — longer than he teamed up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami or with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love in Cleveland. “So, there’s no friction. We’re not trying to compete with one another on the court or on a lifestyle basis. He knows who he is, I know who I am. “The only thing we’re trying to do is hold each other accountable when we get to work and try to be the best we can be for each other, and when one is not going well, try to pick each other up. There’s no jealousy. There’s not a jealous bone in our bodies. We’re never jealous of one another. Ever.”

The two are good friends off the court and it’s the rare star relationship where both parties are cheering for the other’s success. James and Davis are a natural pairing both on the court and personality and wise and Los Angeles is fortunate to have those two donning the purple and gold.

LeBron James pleased with progress Lakers made in In-Season Tournament

Not only did the Lakers win the championship, but they also seemingly found their identity during the knockout rounds. Los Angeles clamped down opposing teams and are leaning into their physicality and athleticism.

James took notice of the positive steps the team took and said he was pleased with its progress.

