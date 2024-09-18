Lakers News: LeBron James Expresses Support For Panthers Quarterback Bryce Young After Benching

Perhaps no No. 1 overall pick in any sport has felt more pressure than LeBron James, the current star of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The hype surrounding James out of high school was insane as he was touted as the “Chosen One.” Going to your hometown team with that kind of pressure cannot be easy, but LeBron lived up to the hype and then some with a Hall of Fame career that is going into its 22nd season.

With that being said, James can definitely relate to other No. 1 overall picks that went into their respective leagues with a ton of hype.

One person who fits that category is Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, who was the top pick out of Alabama in 2023. The Panthers traded a ton of players and picks to acquire Young though, which means that he does not have a ton of help around him to win at the NFL level.

As a result, the Panthers have gone just 2-16 in the games he has started over the last two years. That includes two blowout losses to kick off the 2024 season, which led to the 23-year-old’s benching in favor of veteran Andy Dalton.

Many people feel that benching Young isn’t fair given all of the other problems around him, and James is one of them as he took to social media to express his support for the young quarterback:

Bryce Young hold ya head Young 🤴🏾!! Rooting for you and know this ain’t on you! Continue to put the work in and it shall prevail! 🙏🏾🫡👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 18, 2024

Considering Young is likely going through a tough time right now, it is cool to see someone of LeBron’s stature give him support.

Even though the start to Young’s career hasn’t been what he had hoped, he is still really young and has a lot of football left to turn things around. That may not come with the Panthers, but perhaps a change of scenery can benefit him and get his career back on track. As a former No. 1 overall pick, the talent is obviously there.

LeBron James ‘Chosen One’ jersey up for auction

Speaking of LeBron James being deemed the “Chosen One,” his high school jersey that was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated all of those years ago is now up for auction and expected to go for over $1 million.

James’ iconic high school jersey previously sold for $512,200 when it was made available through Julien’s Auction house in 2021. That came two years after Goldin Auctions sold James’ St. Vincent-St. Mary jersey for a more modest $187,500.

