Lakers News: LeBron James Extends NBA Record With 18th Consecutive All-NBA Honor

The 2021-22 All-NBA Teams were announced on Tuesday and for the 18th consecutive season, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made the cut.

James had another exceptional season for the Lakers but only made the All-NBA Third Team after being limited to 56 games due to injury.

The All-NBA First Team consisted of Luka Donic, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikole Jokic while the Second Team included Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid. Joining James on the Third Team is Chris Paul, Trae Young, Pascal Siakam and Karl-Anthony Towns.

For James, the 18th consecutive selection extends an NBA record. Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar each made the cut 15 times in their respective careers.

In 2021-22, James averaged 30.3 points (.524 FG%), 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists. 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks. It marked the 18th straight season he’s averaged 25 points or more and the 30.3 points was his highest average since the 2005-06 season.

Other accomplishments of James’ this past season include moving into second place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, extending his NBA record double-digit scoring streak to 1,096 games and becoming the only player in NBA history to have 10,000+ points, 10,000+ rebounds and 10,000+ assists in his career.

As is usually the case, the media voted for All-NBA First, Second and Third Teams by position with points awarded on a 5-3-1 basis. Voters selected two guards, two forwards and one center for each team, choosing players at the position they play regularly. Players who received votes at multiple positions were slotted at the position where they received the most votes.

James received two votes for First Team, 35 votes for Second Team and 54 votes for Third Team.

James hoping to get to free throw line more next season

Even though James had another outstanding season at the age of 37, he is still looking to get even better in 2022-23. One of the areas he said he wants to improve is getting to the free-throw line more, believing he needs to trick the referees better as other NBA stars do.

