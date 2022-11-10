Lakers News: LeBron James Feels Nets’ Kyrie Irving Should Be Able To Play After Giving Apology
Kyrie Irving, LeBron James
David Dow-NBAE

Author

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made headlines this past week when he spoke out about former teammate and current Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving.

Irving was suspended by the Nets and lost several sponsorship deals, including potentially Nike, when he shared a documentary on his Twitter account that had anti-semitic views.

After essentially refusing to apologize and denounce anti-semitism at first, Kyrie was handed out a suspension by the Nets that is for “no less than five games.”

Irving’s apology followed the suspension, and now the Nets are making him complete a list of requirements before being able to return to play. Including in that is to apologize and condemn the film he promoted, make a $500,000 donation to anti-hate causes, both of which he has already done, and then complete sensitivity training, anti-semitism training, meet with the ADL and Jewish leaders as well as team owner Joe Tsai to demonstrate an understanding of the situation.

While James did not condone Irving’s actions, saying that he will not tolerate of any kind, he actually is now coming to Irving’s defense believing that list of requirements is too long:

It will be interesting to see if Irving is willing to take the necessary steps the Nets are requiring to be able to return to play although some reports are indicating that he has played his last game for the organization.

Regardless, James would be better served focusing on his own situation with the Lakers currently as opposed to what is going on with the Nets on the opposite side of the country.

The Lakers currently sit at 2-9 and James suffered a groin injury in Wednesday night’s loss to the L.A. Clippers. If the Lakers want to turn things around then they will need James healthy and performing at a high level. He doesn’t believe the groin issue is serious which is good news, but that doesn’t mean his status for the upcoming games against the Sacramento Kings and Irving-less Nets isn’t in jeopardy.

Lakers viewed as ‘highly unlikely’ landing spot for Irving

If Irving does not end up returning to the Nets and they look to trade him then the Lakers seem to be the only viable landing spot. The Nets gauged the trade market on Irving over the summer and L.A. appeared to be the only team with interest and it seems to be mutual for the point guard who grew up idolizing Kobe Bryant.

Given recent events, however, the Lakers are reportedly viewed as a ‘highly unlikely’ landing spot for Irving. If James is openly supporting his former teammate though, it will be interesting to see if things change over the next couple of months as far as the organization’s stance on Irving.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Lakers

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Believes Russell Westbrook Needs To ‘Be Himself’

The regular-season opener did not go the way the Los Angeles Lakers hoped it would as while Anthony Davis and LeBron James…

Lakers News: Luke Walton Deems Talks With Magic Johnson, Rob Pelinka ‘Great’

Without LeBron James and Rajon Rondo as they recovered from respective injuries, head coach Luke Walton and the Los Angeles…
Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol, Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers News: Pau Gasol Made Immediately Made Intentions Clear To Kobe Bryant

Of all the notable teammates Kobe Bryant played with during his illustrious 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers…

Lakers Defeat Sixers in Philly, Extend Winning Streak to 2

[new_royalslider id=”165″] The Lakers finished out their road trip in Philadelphia, as…