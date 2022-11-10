Lakers News: LeBron James Feels Nets’ Kyrie Irving Should Be Able To Play After Giving Apology

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made headlines this past week when he spoke out about former teammate and current Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving.

Irving was suspended by the Nets and lost several sponsorship deals, including potentially Nike, when he shared a documentary on his Twitter account that had anti-semitic views.

After essentially refusing to apologize and denounce anti-semitism at first, Kyrie was handed out a suspension by the Nets that is for “no less than five games.”

Irving’s apology followed the suspension, and now the Nets are making him complete a list of requirements before being able to return to play. Including in that is to apologize and condemn the film he promoted, make a $500,000 donation to anti-hate causes, both of which he has already done, and then complete sensitivity training, anti-semitism training, meet with the ADL and Jewish leaders as well as team owner Joe Tsai to demonstrate an understanding of the situation.

While James did not condone Irving’s actions, saying that he will not tolerate of any kind, he actually is now coming to Irving’s defense believing that list of requirements is too long:

💭 I told you guys that I don’t believe in sharing hurtful information. And I’ll continue to be that way but Kyrie apologized and he should be able to play. That’s what I think. It’s that simple. Help him learn- but he should be playing. What he’s asked to do to get back on — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 10, 2022

the floor I think is excessive IMO. He’s not the person that’s being portrayed of him. Anyways back to my rehab session. — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 10, 2022

It will be interesting to see if Irving is willing to take the necessary steps the Nets are requiring to be able to return to play although some reports are indicating that he has played his last game for the organization.

Regardless, James would be better served focusing on his own situation with the Lakers currently as opposed to what is going on with the Nets on the opposite side of the country.

The Lakers currently sit at 2-9 and James suffered a groin injury in Wednesday night’s loss to the L.A. Clippers. If the Lakers want to turn things around then they will need James healthy and performing at a high level. He doesn’t believe the groin issue is serious which is good news, but that doesn’t mean his status for the upcoming games against the Sacramento Kings and Irving-less Nets isn’t in jeopardy.

Lakers viewed as ‘highly unlikely’ landing spot for Irving

If Irving does not end up returning to the Nets and they look to trade him then the Lakers seem to be the only viable landing spot. The Nets gauged the trade market on Irving over the summer and L.A. appeared to be the only team with interest and it seems to be mutual for the point guard who grew up idolizing Kobe Bryant.

Given recent events, however, the Lakers are reportedly viewed as a ‘highly unlikely’ landing spot for Irving. If James is openly supporting his former teammate though, it will be interesting to see if things change over the next couple of months as far as the organization’s stance on Irving.

