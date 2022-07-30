Lakers News: LeBron James’ Foundation To Be Featured On Chris Buescher’s Car During NASCAR Race In Michigan
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ charity foundation is growing fast, providing vital resources and services for the community in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

Only this year, the LeBron James Family Foundation announced plans for the launch of educational programs centered on the blockchain and Web 3.0 as well as the construction of a health center, scheduled to open in 2023.

Now, the non-profit will get some promotion in the world of motorsports. The foundation’s logo and colors will be prominently displayed on NASCAR’s Chris Buescher’s No. 17 car during the FireKeepers Casino 400 event in Michigan on Aug. 7, the driver’s team, RFK Racing, has announced:

Buescher joined James in expressing his wonder over the car’s painting scheme, tweeting: “Pretty cool to have the LeBron James Family Foundation on my ride for Michigan. The car looks fantastic!”

The collaboration between RFK Racing and James’ foundation comes from the four-time NBA champion’s involvement in Fenway Sports Group as a minority shareholder. The company owns 50% of the NASCAR stable, making the Lakers forward its part-owner.

James filestrademark for ‘Shut up and dribble’

James’ business activity has picked up in recent months. The 37-year-old recently filed to trademark the phrase “Shut up and dribble.”

James co-produced a docuseries of the same name back in 2018 after Fox News host Laura Ingraham directed the words at the forward ahead of that year’s All-Star Game.

