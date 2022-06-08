Lakers News: LeBron James’ Foundation To Open Health Center In Akron

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James keeps delivering for his hometown community in Akron, Ohio, as part of the four-time NBA champion’s countless social initiatives.

This year, James has already announced launching an educational program that will allow Akron residents to learn about the opportunities provided by cryptocurrency and the modern-day Internet. The 37-year-old has also invested in a carbon-neutral company, Neutral Foods, that manufactures environment-friendly dairy products.

Now, the Lakers All-Star’s LeBron James Family Foundation has promised to help his hometown community get better access to healthcare. The non-profit organization has partnered with local healthcare providers to open the I Promise HealthQuarters, a community health and wellness center that will offer a variety of health services:

I Promise HealthQuarters will offer: ❤️ Medical

🦷 Dental

👁 Optometry

🧠 Mental Health

💊 Pharmaceutical

🧪 Lab services Available to our students, families, & the entire community AND within walking distance from the @IPROMISESchool, Village, Housing, & House Three Thirty! pic.twitter.com/qzzVzhEs9p — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) June 7, 2022

The foundation says the center will provide medical, dental, optometry and mental health supports with on-site pharmacy and lab services — all in one building. The non-profit adds the HealthQuarters’ opening is planned for 2023 and will serve “the entire community,” including the students and families of James’ I PROMISE school.

“I PROMISE HealthQuarters represents the latest innovation in the LeBron James Family Foundation’s work to redefine what family looks like while providing a new model for community building,” the foundation wrote in a statement.

James to start his own podcast?

Recently, James has hinted at a potential new media venture he might embark on. The veteran forward has tweeted he will soon make an appearance on an unspecified podcast, before adding: “Maybe my own?”

In April, James also suggested launching an NBA Show alongside Kyle Kuzma — one that would resemble ESPN’s famous Manningcast.

