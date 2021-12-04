Lakers News: LeBron James Frustrated With Health & Safety Protocols After False Positive Coronavirus Test

Although the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the L.A. Clippers, the bright side is that LeBron James was available after previously being put in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

James was originally expected to miss several games after turning in a positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test, but after testing negative twice, he was cleared to play against the Clippers. James ended up scoring 23 points to go along with 11 rebounds and six assists, though it was clear that he was looking to establish a rhythm with how often he has been in and out of the lineup.

Even though he was able to play against the Clippers, James expressed how upsetting the past couple of days have been for him.

“Pretty confused, frustrated, angry. Just not being able to do anything. I haven’t been able to do anything,” James said. “Been sitting at the house since I got back Monday evening all the way until like I got cleared at four o’clock yesterday afternoon. This morning was the first time I got to actually to touch a basketball since Sunday’s game versus Detroit.

The Lakers star was confident he would be cleared to play sooner rather than later and believes the situation was not handled very well.

“I knew I was gonna get cleared, because I never, ever felt sick at all. And I know you can be asymptomatic. But, if what I had was a positive COVID test, then what are we doing? Like what are talking about? I just thought it was handled very poorly.”

In James’ case, it seems that he was placed into protocols after his second test came back positive despite his first test coming back negative, which is the part of the process that frustrated him.

“What part of the process? The fact that I tested negative first and then my second test came back positive and usually when you have a positive test they will test you right away to make sure there was not a false positive after my positive test. It was straight isolation and you’ve been put into protocol and that’s the part that kind of angered me. And I had to figure out a way to get home from Sacramento by myself.

“They wouldn’t allow anyone to travel with me. No security, no anything when I traveled back from Sacramento and I had to put my kids in isolation for the time being and put people in my household in isolation for the time being, so it was just a big-time inconvenience. That was the anger part.”

Given how careful the NBA has been regarding COVID-19, it is no surprise how strict they have been when it comes to any sort of positive result, though James may have a case when it comes to situations like his. Adding to the frustration, of course, is that James has already struggled to stay on the floor due to injuries, so throwing a coronavirus scare in the mix has to be difficult.

Despite the unfortunate timing of the situation, the Lakers can rest easy knowing that James is healthy and will be available for them going forward.

LeBron James hinted at frustrations with NBA’s health and safety protocols

James caused a stir earlier in the week when he sent out a cryptic tweet the day after it was announced he was placed in health and safety protocols. It seems his gripe was with the league’s handling of his situation and it will likely not be something he lives down anytime soon.

