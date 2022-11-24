Lakers News: LeBron James Gifts Cleats To Ohio State Football Players Before Big Game Against Michigan

When it comes to College Football rivalries, the Big Ten powerhouses in Michigan and Ohio State are at the top of the list. Not only is Saturday’s contest between the Wolverines and Buckeyes a classic conference rivalry, but it has big implications of who will make the College Football Playoff.

In the NBA, who better to help prepare Ohio State for a big-stakes game than Los Angeles Lakers superstar and Ohio native LeBron James. The four-time NBA champion, who is currently battling an adductory injury, has still made an impact in the business world with his Nike shoe brand.

James has shown to be a passionate fan of the Buckeyes football program and went out of his way to gift the team some signature cleats ahead of their heavyweight fight against Michigan:

Let's Go!!!!!! Had to ❌ake sure ❌y boys had that 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 for the weekend!! O-H!! #GoBucks https://t.co/n35ddwDBBz — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 23, 2022

The excellence James puts out on the court is shown in his design of the cleats for the Ohio State football team. A simple yet clean look can help the Buckeyes look good on the field, and for King James’ sake, hopefully earn a win against their rivals.

Before James gets to sit down and enjoy the Big Ten rivalry though he is expected to make his return from his adductor injury on Friday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Davis and James dared Vin Diesel to flip car off arena

The unique thing about playing for the Lakers is the number of celebrities that attend the home games at Crypto.com Arena. With a vast history of famous individuals sitting near the Purple and Gold bench, the encounter Anthony Davis and James had with Vin Diesel is no different.

Known for his unbelievable stunts in the Fast & Furious movie franchise, Diesel has gained a reputation for being a man who can do anything in a car.

When Davis and James ran into Diesel in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Spurs, they told him that they want to see the movie star flip a car off the arena. While that would be fun and yet impossible to witness, the conversations between celebrities and the Lakers players are priceless.

