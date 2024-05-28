Lakers News: LeBron James Give Shoutout To Celtics’ Jaylen Brown After Winning Eastern Conference Finals MVP

Make no mistake, when the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics take the court against each other there is no love lost. But the NBA is a fraternity and players love to see their brethren shine, such is the case for LeBron James and Jaylen Brown.

Brown has been in the public discussion recently after many feel he was snubbed from making an All-NBA team. That discussion then delved into why Brown isn’t as marketable as his Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum and whether or not he is liked by some around the league with many coming to his defense on social media.

All of that didn’t stop Brown from delivering on the court as he won the Larry Bird trophy for Eastern Conference Finals MVP after Boston swept the Indiana Pacers. And LeBron would take to social media afterwards to praise and support Brown:

🫡 @FCHWPO!!! Keep going Young 👑! RESPECT! — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 28, 2024

There are some who feel Brown is the most under-appreciated star in the NBA today. He was named to his third All-Star team this season and his game has tended to rise in the playoffs. Most notably he was the Celtics best player in their NBA Finals loss in 2022 as the more lauded Tatum struggled mightily.

Fellow players always recognize the work that others put in and James sees that in Brown. And much like LeBron, Brown isn’t only excellent on the court, but does a lot of amazing work in the community as well, which James is obviously well known for.

The rivalry between the Lakers and Celtics will always live on and there is no doubt all fans of the purple and gold will be rooting for Boston’s demise in the NBA Finals. But LeBron showing love to a player who doesn’t get enough of it is a great thing to see.

76ers eyeing Lakers’ LeBron James as potential free agent addition?

LeBron James has plenty of other things to focus on this summer as well, though he is clearly keeping up with everything going on throughout these NBA Playoffs. But the Lakers superstar has his own contract situation to think about with many assuming he will decline his player option and become an unrestricted free agent.

Assuming that is the case, he will undoubtedly have suitors around the league, but one of the most serious could be the Philadelphia 76ers. They can open up as much as $65 million in salary cap space and are expected to have their eye on LeBron as a potential addition if he doesn’t want to return to the Lakers.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!