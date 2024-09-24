Lakers News: LeBron James Gives Insight Into What New Netflix Docuseries Will Show

In just a few weeks, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will debut his new Netflix docuseries called “Starting Five.”

The show is set to premiere on Oct. 9 and will follow James and other NBA stars through their 2023-24 seasons, similar to the football versions that were called “Quarterback” and “Receiver.”

In addition to James, the show will also feature Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, Jimmy Butler and Domantas Sabonis, which should make for some interesting TV.

What fans will be to see in the show remains to be seen, but James did give some insight, via UNINTERRUPTED:

“It’s always great that we’re able to bring these stories together, especially with UNINTERRUPTED. It’s something we always talked about, giving more in depth things and this is a good way to do it. To see what we do before we even get out on the floor, to see off days and spend time with our families and our friends. Just life outside of the game. Like I said, the human side of us will be shown a lot on this and I think people will be appreciative of that.”

All of the players that will be starring in the show were in attendance for the premiere on Monday night, via Netflix:

Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis, and Jayson Tatum line up at the Starting 5 premiere. Coming to Netflix October 9. pic.twitter.com/LvZdgjVLBs — Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2024

James is coming off another incredible season with the Lakers and even though they didn’t make it past the first-round of the playoffs, it will be cool for fans to see some behind-the-scenes footage of what went down behind closed doors.

The same could be said for guys like Tatum, who won his first NBA Championship, and Edwards, who was one of the breakout stars in NBA’s 2023-24 campaign.

As his playing career nears its finish, LeBron James has begun doing media stuff and recently discussed the possibility of following in Tom Brady’s footsteps and becoming a broadcaster.

“I don’t know,” the Lakers star said. “I definitely love the sport. I love basketball. I love football. And I watch it – not only as a fan – but also just breaking down matchups and things of that nature. And I was brought into sports. When you grow up in Northeast Ohio, listen, you grow up in sports. So, it would be great. I see Tom Brady doing it. He’s been great so far. We will see, even if it’s just a guest appearance – one game or two when I’m done playing. But it’s always fun to give back to the game. The game has given me so much so if it’s basketball, if it’s football, if it’s whatever, I love the word sport because it’s given so much to me and my family. And it’s only right that I give back to it.”

