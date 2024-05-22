Lakers News: LeBron James Gives Valuable Advice To WNBA Star Caitlin Clark

The rise of women’s basketball in America has been driven in large part by former Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, whose popularity, along with that of others like Angel Reese, helped to drive massive viewership numbers towards the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. Clark has since been drafted to the WNBA’s Indiana Fever and the pressure on her is at a level very few have ever experienced. But one who has is Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Like Clark, LeBron came into the NBA with a ridiculous level of popularity and pressure as many expected him to dominate immediately. Clark has struggled some with the transition to the professional level, leading to some criticism and downright ridiculous suggestions in some cases, but LeBron is here for none of it.

In the latest episode of his Mind The Game podcast with JJ Redick, James discussed Clark, noting that she is gonna make some great things happen for the WNBA while adding that he hopes she ignores all of the hate and just goes out and has fun:

“The one thing that I love that she’s bringing to her sport is more people want to watch. More people want to tune in. Don’t get it twisted, don’t get it f—– up, Caitlin Clark is the reason why a lot of great things are gonna happen for the WNBA. But for her individually, I don’t think she should get involved on nothing that’s being said. Just go have fun, enjoy. But I’m rooting for Caitlin because I’ve been in that seat before. I’ve walked that road before. I hope she kills, I hope Aliyah Boston does amazing, I hope they do great. “You know I’m just kind of in this mode right now because I’m getting the same thing from watching my son, who’s a 19-year old, getting a lot of animosity and hatred towards him when he’s just a kid trying to live out his dream. There’s a very small number of men and women that actually get to live out their dream of playing a professional sport. And we have grown ass men and women out here doing whatever they can to try and make sure that does not happen. That is the weirdest thing in the world, but it is what it is and I’m glad that Caitlin has a great head on her shoulders.”

There aren’t many who can relate to Clark on this level, but James is one of them and the Lakers star makes some excellent points. This is Clark living out her dreams and for many people to try and crash down on that is simply unfair.

The rise of social media has allowed for many people to say terrible things and post awful opinions while facing no repercussions. In the end, it is best for Clark to not give those people any of her energy and focus on living her dreams and being the best player she can be.

All options still on the table regarding LeBron James’ Lakers contract status

While Caitlin Clark will be handling her business in the WNBA, LeBron James still has his own career to think about and some big decisions to make this offseason.

James could opt in to the final year of his contract with the Lakers or he could opt out and become an unrestricted free agent, free to sign with any team in the league, or simply re-sign with the Lakers on a new deal.

And according to the latest rumors, all of these options remain on the table for LeBron as the offseason gets underway and the deadline for him to make his decision approaches.

