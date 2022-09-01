Lakers News: LeBron James Graces Sports Illustrated Cover With Sons Bryce & Bronny

Over 20 years ago, Sports Illustrated placed LeBron James on its iconic cover for the first time, labeling him “the Chosen One” to predict a bright future for the now-Los Angeles Lakers forward — even though he was still in high school.

But SI’s prophecy has come true with James winning four NBA championships and three MVP titles after the Cleveland Cavalries drafted him with the No. 1 pick in 2003. And the 37-year-old doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon — hoping to chase another championship even as his sons might be about to join him in the league all these years later.

Just like their dad, Bryce and Bronny James have made the SI cover as high schoolers, appearing alongside the Lakers All-Star in the latest edition. James seemed elated upon seeing the cover, tweeting out his excitement:

Bronny will graduate high school next year, making him eligible for the NBA Draft in 2024 — two years before Bronny can follow in his footsteps.

The two James brothers made their dad teary-eyed recently, playing for the first time together while on an overseas tour with the California Basketball Club.

James says he wants to play with both Bryce & Bronny In NBA

James has been clear about wanting to spend at least a season playing with Bronny in the NBA. However, he said in the SI cover story he might also wait for Bryce to join them in 2026.

James said he feels like he “could play for quite a while.”

