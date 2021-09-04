Lakers News: LeBron James Hangs Out With Legendary Musician Elton John In Italy

It has been quite an eventful offseason for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James between watching his new roster be assembled and the release of Space Jame 2: A New Legacy.

Although James managed to secure a championship in his second year with the Purple and Gold, their title defense ended much earlier than expected. Fortunately, shoring up star power has never been a problem for him, both on and off the court.

The time finally came for James to enjoy his offseason with a vacation to Italy. It did not take him long to find some star-studded company.

James was recently seen chatting it up with the legendary Elton John while eating in Nerano, via TMZ:

James rubbing shoulders with one of the most iconic musicians in history should hardly come as any surprise. Regardless, it is a stark reminder that his status reaches well beyond the world of basketball.

James’ endeavors off the court have started to catch up with his elite status on it. Aside from bringing in A-Listers to HBO’s “The Shop,” he recently released a children’s book entitled “We Are Family,” which he co-wrote with author Andrea Williams.

James has clearly made efforts to make his presence felt outside of basketball, and casual encounters with the “Rocketman” himself are proof of his success. But, of course, he understands full well that his legacy as one of the greatest players in NBA history is still in the making.

LeBron will have a chance to add to it when the Lakers attempt to follow up on the hype in the 2021-22 NBA season.

LeBron’s No. 6 jersey officially on sale

Among the notable changes this offseason was James’ switch from jersey No. 23 to No. 6. While the change has been a long time coming ever since the Lakers pulled off the trade for Anthony Davis, he made the official announcement to his former Miami Heat and Team USA number back in June

LeBron’s new No. 6 jersey is now officially available for purchase at the NBA Store.