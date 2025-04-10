Lakers News: LeBron James Happy To Be Part Of Luka Doncic’s Return To Dallas

Luka Doncic’s return to Dallas as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers was the most anticipated regular season NBA game in a very long time. It was always going to be an extremely emotional night for Doncic as he was open about the fact that he didn’t want to leave the Mavericks and LeBron James had spoken about the importance of the rest of the Lakers supporting their teammate on this night.

Doncic had to wipe away tears as the Mavericks played a pregame video tribute to him and the crowd cheered every time he touched the ball as the Lakers pulled away for a 112-97 victory. It was truly an atmosphere unlike any other and James was happy to be able to be part of this night that he doesn’t think he’ll ever forget, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“It’s super dope. Super happy to be a part of that moment. Obviously you saw the emotions on Luka’s face. It was just great. That was an unbelievable moment, something I will probably never forget, to be a part of that moment. The kid had seven amazing seasons here, from a kid to a man. For all those moments, it all came together today. It’s pretty cool.”

And the main reason the Lakers were able to get the win was because of the unbelievable performance from Doncic himself. The superstar guard shot 16-of-28 from the field and a ridiculous 7-of-10 from 3-point range to finish with 45 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals in what LeBron called an out-of-body experience:

“He did that. He did that. You can call it an out-of-body experience then because he was locked in from start to finish.”

Perhaps just as important as Luka’s performance was what this game meant for the Lakers and their chemistry. This team came together to uplift and support Doncic in this return to Dallas and LeBron made it clear that this was their only concern coming into this game:

“For sure. That was our only concern, for us to support him and be there for him in whatever fashion or whatever way we could be throughout the whole entire game. That was our only motto, our only motive, our only thought process. Everything was to make sure we were there for him in any way, shape or form.”

Doncic was able to channel all those emotions into a virtuoso performance and the Lakers were there for him the entire way in what may be a truly seminal moment for this team this season and Luka’s Lakers career going forward.

Luka Doncic appreciated Lakers having his back in return to Dallas

Luka Doncic himself was extremely appreciative of the support he received from his Lakers teammates in his return to Dallas to face the Mavericks and he feels it was huge for the team’s chemistry.

Doncic said that everyone from the players to the coaches had his back on this night and it was great to see as the Lakers are trying to build something special and he feels this was a big step in that direction.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!