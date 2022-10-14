Lakers News: LeBron James Happy To Have Dennis Schroder Back; Impressed With EuroBasket Performance

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham played much more of a regular season-like rotation in the Wednesday’s preseason contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. This meant more minutes for the likes of Anthony Davis and LeBron James, but it also represented the first on-court appearance of point guard Dennis Schroder.

Due to visa issues, Schroder was unable to join the Lakers at the outset of training camp. But his familiarity with Ham, as well as having played previously with James and Davis, should give him a strong foundation to build on as well.

Schroder did not have a great night, failing to score in nine minutes, but LeBron was happy just to have the point guard back on the court.

“It was just great to have him back,” James said after the Lakers’ 5-point loss. “I thought he had a hell of a summer in Euro basketball he was amazing throughout the whole summer. Made First Team All-Euro. He played exceptional basketball on all three levels finishing at the rim, shooting the 3, midrange and also he was averaging like six and a half seven assists per game as well.

“So you know, it’s good to see the way he performed tonight. I don’t really care about the misses and the makes. I just want him to get caught up to speed on what we’ve been doing. You know, because he’s played enough basketball, so we know he’ll be alright.”

Schroder missed all four of his shots on the evening, but as LeBron noted, the Lakers aren’t too concerned with that as that will come around. Schroder was one of the best players in the EuroBasket tournament this summer, averaging 22.1 points and 7.1 assists while leading Germany to an unexpected third place finish.

Schroder suffered finger injury in preseason debut

Once Schroder is more comfortable, he gives the Lakers another scorer and shot creator along with one of the better on-ball perimeter defenders capable of hounding guards 94 feet. The Lakers’ backcourt is deep with options, but Schroder could easily play himself into a large role for this team.

Unfortunately though, it may be some time before that comes to fruition as Schroder suffered a finger injury in the game against the Timberwolves, putting his status for the start of the regular season in jeopardy.

