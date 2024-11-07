Lakers News: LeBron James Happy To Have Ja Morant Back

At one point during the Los Angeles Lakers’ contest with the Memphis Grizzlies a bit of a showdown began to take place between LeBron James and Ja Morant. The two superstars traded buckets and some taunts with Morant even picking up a technical after a little shove to LeBron.

Ultimately, it was Morant and the Grizzlies who came out on top despite the star point guard leaving the game early after an awkward fall. That is certainly a concern for Morant who has missed much of the past two seasons due to injury and suspension.

And even though Morant was a primary cause of the Lakers’ loss on Wednesday night, LeBron was still happy to see him back on the court and the energy he brings.

“Just the energy,” James said when asked about Morant being back on the court. “The energy alone and the inspiration that he gives to the younger generation alone was huge for our league. It’s great to have him back out there, for sure.”

In terms of of the back-and-forth during the game that saw 3-pointers, post-ups and multiple “too small” gestures, LeBron chalked that up to two players who love to compete

“Two guys from the inner city that love to compete,” the Lakers star added. “That’s how we all grew up, playing on the blacktop outside and competing at a high level when there was no cameras around and it was just us going out and playing the game. That’s what the essence of the game is all about.”

Morant has been somewhat forgotten with him not being on the court much the past couple of years along with the rise of stars like Anthony Edwards. But make no mistake, he is an absolute superstar and James recognizes that the game of basketball is much better and more fun with him around. Ideally however, Morant’s greatness won’t continue to come at the expense of the Lakers going forward.

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant reveals he doesn’t like the Lakers

Unfortunately for the Lakers, Ja Morant seems to have a bit of extra motivation when facing off against the them and he explained why.

“I don’t like ‘em. They knocked me out the playoffs,” Morant said after the game. “And then last year we had a game and they came in here and popped it on our home floor when I was in street clothes. I wasn’t tonight.”

Morant also spoke on his back-and-forth with LeBron, saying it really had nothing to do with him personally, but really just wanting some revenge on the Lakers overall.

“Nah. He was just next on the schedule,” Morant said. “Lakers, actually. I wouldn’t even say him. Lakers. They beat us last time, I didn’t get to play like I said, last year. They came on our home floor and beat us on our home floor and was laughing, playing, looking at me, talking. My message was ‘I was in street clothes.’ This was my first opportunity to get back on the floor playing against them.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!