Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James got the chance to team up with some of the NBA’s best this summer, including Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry for the first time.

James and Curry were the headliners for USA Basketball during the 2024 Olympics in Paris, teaming up together to lead the Men’s National Team to its fifth-consecutive gold medal with a win over France in the tournament finals.

For years, James and Curry dueled against each other in the NBA Finals so it was great to see the two faces of their generation team up and win on the world stage. After the Olympics ended, Curry admitted that his friendship and respect for James deepened, which goes to show how meaningful it was for them to share that experience.

With the Lakers set to take on the Golden State Warriors for the first time this preseason on Tuesday in Las Vegas, James reflected on his time playing alongside Curry and what it means for him personally.

“It was everything and more,” James said. “I was super excited to be able to finally team up with him in a win-or-die type of atmosphere that’s what it was. Being part of the Olympics and it was everything that I dreamed of and inspired to be want to be a part of that team along Steph. Great memories, something that I’ll remember from my basketball career for the rest of my life for sure.”

When asked whether or not he would team up with Curry again, though, James didn’t seem to have much of a lean.

“I have no idea.”

James already said that the 2024 Olympics was his last run, so if the two superstars were to team up it would be in the NBA. However, it’s hard to imagine either player getting traded to the other’s team so something drastic would need to happen for the two to reunite.

It’s fun to imagine the possibility of James and Curry running alongside each other as teammates but it seems like they’re destined to finish out their careers as rivals.

Stephen Curry credits LeBron James for instilling confidence during Olympics

During the Olympics, LeBron James was the driving force behind Team USA’s win in the tournament. However, Stephen Curry came alive in the medal rounds and delivered in the clutch against Serbia and France.

Curry eventually credited James for instilling confidence in him when he was going through his early tournament shooting slump.

