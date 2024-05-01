Lakers News: LeBron James Clarifies Reports About Future; Has Not Made Decision

No player has been able maintain this level of play so late in his career as LeBron James has. In his 21st NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is likely to make another All-NBA team and remains one of best players in the league.

But at this stage of his career, any time a season ends, questions turn towards his future and whether this might have been the final game of his career. But in the immediate aftermath of the Lakers being eliminated by the Denver Nuggets, James was simply ready to be with his family and focus on them.

“Nah, I just want to get home to the family, honestly,” LeBron said after the Lakers’ Game 5 loss. “Start looking at the schedule. Obviously, I got one of my boys trying to decide if he’s going to enter the [NBA] Draft or go back to school. Got another kid that is playing AAU ball right now. My daughter is playing volleyball, and my wife is doing so many great things, so it’s about the family right now, and then in a couple of months, I’ve got to go to Vegas for training camp. Rest my body for USAB. That’s kind of the initial thoughts.”

When pushed further, LeBron revealed that he hasn’t given much thought to his NBA future but will sit down with Rich Paul and his family to figure things out when the time is right.

“I don’t have an answer to your first question, to be honest. I haven’t given it much thought,” James noted. “Obviously, at some point, I’ll sit down with Rich [Paul], my agent and I will sit down with the family and will see what’s best for my career. We’ll cross that when we need to.

“How taxing? It’s very taxing. Mentally, physically, spiritually. Everything. To be able to just play this game alone and then to try to play at a high level is very taxing. It’s a lot of dedication, a lot of hard work and long hours. It’s very taxing, but it’s rewarding because if you love the game, you love the process and you love being great then you don’t mind taking the taxing on your body and mental and psyche and things of that nature that comes with it.”

James obviously loves the game of basketball. He is one of the greatest to ever step foot on an NBA court and if he wants to, he is clearly capable of continuing his career and playing at a high level. It will simply be a matter of whether he wants to, and whether he feels it is worth it to put his body and mind through everything it takes to do so. But right now he has no times for those questions.

“I’m not going to answer that,” James concluded with a smirk when asked if he has played his last game in the purple and gold.

LeBron James clarifies reports about future

If LeBron James does want to keep playing basketball, the most likely scenario would see him remain with the Lakers, but that is no guarantee. The superstar has an opt-out of his contract this offseason and he reportedly intends to use it.

It is believed that LeBron will opt out of his deal and become an unrestricted free agent this summer to see what the Lakers do in terms of offseason moves, as well as seeing whether or not his son Bronny James will enter the NBA Draft as well.

He took to social media to clarify those reports though, again reiterated that no decisions have been made:

well as my representation about it then you guys will know. Until then 🤫. Love 👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 1, 2024

As he does every offseason, James will take some time off and decide what is best for him and his family at some point during the summer.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!