Lakers News: LeBron James & HBO’s ‘The Shop’ Win Emmy For Outstanding Edited Sports Series

Although Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will go down in history as one of the greatest basketball players and athletes ever, he will also be remembered for his off-court endeavors as well.

Like most athletes of the modern era, James has started to build his media empire and has already started to see the fruits of his labor. He is set to star in the highly anticipated upcoming movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy” to go along with several other projects in the pipeline. As far as current programming goes, James and his multimedia platform Uninterrupted have produced incredibly engaging and entertaining content.

Their most popular endeavor, “The Shop,” on HBO recently won an Emmy at the 42nd Sports Emmy Awards and James took to Twitter to celebrate the massive accomplishment:

YES WE DID!!!! AMAZING MAN!! GREAT WORK TEAM!! 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣 https://t.co/iLQdUblTT0 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 9, 2021

This is now the second Emmy Award that James has collected, his first being his work on the HBO documentary “What’s My Name,” which is about Muhammad Ali and how he transformed the world of boxing. “The Shop” is well-known for having several high-profile celebrities from different industries such as Barack Obama, Drake and Will Smith, among others.

“The Shop” recently returned for its fourth season and starred James, long-time business partner Maverick Carter, Jay-Z, Bad Bunny, Nneka Ogwumike and Paul Rivera. The crew discussed several topics such as performing, parenthood and others.

The opportunities to create projects are endless for James and it will be exciting to see what else he has up his sleeves.

James joins exclusive club of NBA Players to win Emmys as a producer

James is in rarefied company with his most recent Emmy win as he joins Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant as the only two players in NBA history to also win an Emmy as a producer. Bryant famously became the first to win for his emotional and moving short movie, “Dear Basketball.”

Kevin Durant later won his Emmy for his work on “Q Ball” a documentary about convicts and how they use basketball to navigate the world.

