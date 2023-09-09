Lakers News: LeBron James Hints At Potentially Playing For Team USA In Paris 2024 Olympics

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is set to enter his 21st NBA season and hasn’t shown many signs of slowing down, leading his team to the Western Conference Finals last season despite playing with an injured foot.

James contemplated retirement this past offseason but ultimately decided to come back knowing he still has a lot left in the tank.

What’s to come beyond this season for James and the Lakers remains to be seen though as he gets set to turn 39 years old in December. LeBron has said many times that he wants to play with his son Bronny in the NBA although given the latter’s recent health scare, it’s unclear how quickly he will be able to make it to the league.

Something else James has also said he wants to do is suit up for Team USA one last time in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France. And after seeing USA get eliminated in the semifinals of the FIBA World Cup this summer, it seems that James is again thinking about putting on the red, white and blue next summer, via NBACentral:

Could we see a last dance with LeBron in the Olympics? 👀 pic.twitter.com/RaFH78SO6X — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 8, 2023

James putting the eyeball emoji likely doesn’t mean much other than it’s something he is considering, which makes sense given it is still a year away.

Whether James plays in the Olympics or not will likely depending on how this season goes for him and the Lakers. If the Olympics were to have taken place this past summer then LeBron probably would not have been able to play due to his foot injury and the Lakers’ long postseason run.

One thing that is for sure though is the USA will need to send some of its best players in order to take home gold, as was evidenced by the early exit in the FIBA World Cup.

It remains to be seen who will ultimately commit to playing, but having James on board for a third Olympics would certainly go a long way in getting other top stars to play as well.

Reaves disappointed with World Cup loss but happy for Schroder

There was another Laker playing for Team USA this summer and that is Austin Reaves. After the devastating loss to Germany in the FIBA World Cup semifinal, Reaves expressed his disappointment although added that he is happy for former teammate Dennis Schroder.

