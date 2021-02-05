Lakers News: LeBron James Breaks Own NBA Record, Passes Wilt Chamberlain

Surely the most important thing in LeBron James’ mind at the end of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 114-93 comeback over the Denver Nuggets was the fact that they came away with the win.

But in terms of personal play, there were a number of individual accomplishments to make it a special night. It feels like almost every game James is rising up some kind of historical list or setting a new record.

Thursday was no different as LeBron further cemented himself as one of the greatest to ever play the game. With his third basket of the night, James surpassed another Lakers legend in Wilt Chamberlain to move into third place on the NBA’s all-time field goals made list.

This is a true accomplishment of skill and longevity and shows how good LeBron has been for this extended period of time. It’s also worth noting that six of the top seven on the list wore Lakers jerseys at some point and four have their jerseys retired at Staples Center.

“I just want to start by congratulating LeBron on a career milestone and becoming third all-time in field goals made, passing one helluva name in Wilt Chamberlain,” Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said. “Just pretty remarkable. And then doing it on a night where he has a triple-double and helps us beat another Western Conference contender, just a helluva performance by him.”

In addition to that major milestone, James also finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. He has registered at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists in all 23 games so far, which is a new record to start a season.

The previous record of 22 was also held by James, back in 2012 as a member of the Miami Heat.

But that wasn’t it for LeBron as he did record a triple-double, his second of the season. This was also his eighth since turning 35 years old which ties current Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd for the most in NBA history.

It’s a record that will obviously be held by James at some point, the question is simply a matter of when he breaks it and where he ultimately finishes.

Brad Stevens discusses why he believes LeBron doesn’t have more MVPs

Even as a four-time regular season MVP, there are many who believe James should have more to his name.

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens has his own perception as to why that is the case, believing that voters simply got bored with LeBron and look for other stories to focus on and elevate.

