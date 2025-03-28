Lakers News: LeBron James Hopeful Relationship With Michael Jordan Will Grow After Retirement

In the eyes of many, the two greatest basketball players to ever step foot on an NBA floor are Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. There are constant debates over who stands on top with those who back Jordan firmly standing behind him, and the same going for LeBron.

In terms of a relationship between the two, however, there doesn’t seem to be much of one. Of course they don’t have to be best friends just because they are two of the greatest athletes ever, there just simply haven’t been many public instances where James and Jordan are seen together.

That doesn’t mean the relationship is non-existent though and LeBron spoke on this in his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. The Lakers superstar revealed that he and Jordan don’t talk, but feels it is mainly because he is still playing and feels their relationship will grow once he retires:

“We don’t talk. Because I’m still playing. I’m still playing, I’m still focused on my craft right now… I think it’s because I’m still playing. And MJ, we all know MJ. Even if you don’t know him personally, he is one of the most ruthless competitors there is, and until I’m done and he doesn’t have to look at me running up and down wearing the No. 23 and every time my name is mentioned, it’s mentioned with his, he’s like I don’t want you to f—ing talk to me. ‘I’m on the back nine, do not call me.’”

One time the two were able to talk and enjoy each other’s company was during the NBA’s 75 Greatest Players ceremony a couple years ago and James enjoyed that, also making it clear to McAfee the inspiration he gets from Jordan overall:

“That was dope. That’s straight respect, admiration and me, for sure, I wear 23 because of MJ. And the inspiration that he gave me as a kid in Akron, Ohio, who don’t have much inspiration in your hometown.”

LeBron also noted that he hopes to have more a relationship with Jordan once he hangs up his jersey for good and it would seem likely that once he’s done breaking records with the Lakers, he will get his wish.

LeBron James discusses evolution of relationship with Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

One reason LeBron James believes his relationship with Michael Jordan will grow is because his relationship with the late, great Lakers legend Kobe Bryant followed a similar path.

James spoke on that during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show as well, noting that he and Kobe established a relationship during their time playing together at the Olympics in 2008 and 2012 though even then it was more competitive than anything else.

But once Kobe had retired, and LeBron joined the Lakers in 2018, their relationship grew immensely with Bryant calling James ‘family’ after joining the purple and gold.

