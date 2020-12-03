Lakers News: LeBron James Hopes Dennis Schroder Will Approve Nickname

The Los Angeles Lakers front office had a plan to build an improved roster around their superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Before free agency even began the team made a major move by trading for Dennis Schroder, who finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting last season. Schroder is a huge addition as a point guard who can get his own shot and help set up shots for others.

He had a career year last season with the Oklahoma City Thunder and will be a huge help for the team as he can generate offense in the times during games when James or Davis sits.

Count James as one of those who is excited about Schroder’s addition. LeBron appeared on the “Road Trippin” Podcast and spoke about what he loves about Schroder’s game, along with also giving him a preliminary nickname, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“His nickname, I don’t know if he likes it or not, we have not had the conversation, but he’s ‘Dennis the Menace.’ I love what he brings to the game. His tenacity, he’s a dog, he gets under the skin. He’s a Richard Jefferson-Draymond Green type guy, where if he’s your teammate, you love the [expletive] out of him. If he’s not, you can’t [expletive] stand him.”

Schroder definitely brings some edge to the Lakers as he is unafraid of anyone and has been known to get in some altercations from time to time. Most teams have a couple players who can push the buttons of the opposition, and last season Dwight Howard did that to perfection.

The question for Schroder remains whether or not he will be a starter on this team. Having someone like Schroder start next to James could help alleviate all of his playmaking responsibilities.

But Schroder was outstanding as a sub last season and could form a dynamic partnership with Montrezl Harrell. Schroder nonetheless is of the belief that he will be in the starting lineup, but those decisions have yet to be made.

Schroder not guaranteed spot in Lakers lineup

Despite Schroder’s belief that he will be the team’s starting point guard, that decision reportedly has not been made by Frank Vogel and the Lakers coaching staff. Though Schroder will be considered for the role, nothing is set just yet.

Vogel will do what is best for the team as a whole and whether that involves Schroder starting, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope or Wesley Matthews, whatever the final decision is will be what he believes will result in the Lakers being their best.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!