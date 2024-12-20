Lakers News

Lakers News: LeBron James Humbled To Pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar For Most Minutes In NBA History

Ron Gutterman
4 Min Read
LeBron James, Lakers
Dec 19, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) walks towards the team bench during a timeout against the Sacramento Kings in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has his name plastered atop nearly every major statistical category, and on Thursday night he added another to the ledger. He passed Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most regular season minutes in NBA history in L.A.’s victory over the Sacramento Kings.

It was the second time that LeBron had passed Kareem in a category like this, as he had passed him for most minutes combined between regular season and playoffs last year. But in both cases, it’s a testament to not only James’ longevity, but also how incredible of a player he still is even as he becomes the player with the most mileage in league history.

The Lakers star spoke about breaking the record and what it means to him, both in a comedic and a serious way, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“Coach came in and congratulated me and my teammates told me I’m old as hell and all that. But like I said, it’s a pretty cool honor. Obviously anytime I’m linked with some of the greats that have played this game and to know that I’ve been available to my teammates, to know that I’ve been able to do this at a high level for two decades and continue to put myself in record books in this game of basketball that I love so much in the best league in the world, it’s pretty cool and it’s very humbling.”

When trying to compare the two minutes records, James had a strong appreciation for both, as they both serve a similar reminder for him:

“They both are special. Obviously you set your mark and try to make things happen in the regular season to prepare for the postseason. It’s all part of the process and I’ve been able to have some deep playoff runs and have some meaningful basketball games in my career into the postseason, so they both have special meaning. You can’t have one without the other.

LeBron continues to establish himself as perhaps the greatest player ever whenever he passes up another record like that one. And to do it in a winning effort with a quality performance to show that he is still so much more than even a regularly effective player is even more impressive.

LeBron James unhappy with 3-point volume

LeBron James has never been one to shy away from talking about issues plaguing the NBA, and that was again the case on Thursday.

Two hot topics in the NBA right now are the new All-Star Game format and the volume of 3-point shot attempts across the league.

In order to have a more competitive All-Star Game, the league has switched the format to make a four-team tournament, which some players like Lakers star Anthony Davis have expressed displeasure with.

The All-Star Game has not been competitive in recent years and the league is looking for a fix as ratings continue to decrease. As big of a topic as the All-Star format is though, James believes the issue goes even deeper and has to do with 3-point volume increasing.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
TAGGED:
By Ron Gutterman
Ron Gutterman is a Washington State University alum from Anaheim, California, and is currently a Staff Writer for LakersNation.com, RamsNewsWire.com, and RaidersNewsWire.com. He is also the lead editor for AngelsNation.com. With Lakers Nation, Rams News Wire, Raiders News Wire, and Angels Nation, Ron assists in news, game coverage, analysis, and hot takes via his Twitter account, @rongutterman24. Without a doubt, Ron's favorite Laker, and favorite athlete of all time, is Kobe Bryant. Ron began watching basketball when he was 6 years old, in 2005, when Bryant was dragging the likes of Smush Parker and Ronny Turiaf to playoff spots. Ron's all time favorite Lakers moment was Bryant's final game when he dropped 60 points. While the Lakers beating the Celtics in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, as Metta World Peace hit the game clinching three, will always be a top option, Bryant's final night takes the cake. Contact: ron@mediumlargela.com