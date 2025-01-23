Lakers News: LeBron James Inspired By Watching Ohio State Win National Championship

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has long been a major fan and supporter of Ohio State University sports. James has been seen at games supporting the premier college of his home state and that was once again the case on Monday night.

The Lakers star was in attendance at the College Football National Championship Game in Atlanta as Ohio State defeated Notre Dame 34-23 to take home crown in the first 12-team college football playoff. LeBron undoubtedly enjoyed seeing his team raise that trophy and admitted that as a competitor, it’s always inspiring to watch your team win the championship.

“When you are a supporter of a team, for sure,” James said after the Lakers’ win over the Washington Wizards. “I mean, one, it was great to be there, to be able to; I was there two years ago, I believe, when they won it? Yeah, I was there in Dallas. I believe it was in Dallas when they won. To be there yesterday, with a lot of my family and friends. It was super cool to be able to have that moment.

“We’re all die-hard Ohio State fans back home. But you know, anytime you see championship-caliber teams go out and play to a level of excellence, it is always inspiring. No matter if it’s college or the pros, whatever the case may be. It is always inspiring.”

Even the biggest stars are fans of something and to watch Ohio State succeed at the highest level was surely exciting to watch for LeBron and the rest of the James family. And it can also light a bit of a fire for a competitor like James.

Seeing Ohio State become champions undoubtedly brought more of a desire for LeBron to bring home one more championship for himself. That level of competitiveness is what separates the top athletes from everyone else and seeing success elsewhere will only make LeBron want to bring the Lakers to that same place before he ends his career.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis pushing for Lakers to make a move before the trade deadline?

To that point, the Lakers are currently sixth in the Western Conference, but no one, including LeBron James himself, views them as a true championship contender. But with the trade deadline approaching, both he and Anthony Davis are hopeful the team can make another move to get them closer.

A recent report noted that LeBron and Davis are concerned about the Lakers’ ability to make a deal, but feel like the team is just a piece or two away from being a real contender in the Western Conference.

