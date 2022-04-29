Lakers News: LeBron James Invests In Carbon-Neutral Dairy Product Company Neutral Foods

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has kept himself busy both on and off the floor during his illustrious NBA career.

Besides winning four championships, James has launched and partaken in countless business ventures and social initiatives since entering the league in 2003. Earlier this year, the 18-time All-Star partnered with Crypto.com to educate people in his hometown of Akron, OH, on the opportunities provided by Web3 and blockchain technology.

Now, James and his business partner, Maverick Carter, have joined a slate of NBA stars and celebrities among investors of Neutral Foods, which claims to be the first carbon-neutral food company in the U.S.

The 37-year-old has become Neutral’s stakeholder alongside Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris and former Cleveland Cavaliers teammates Kevin Love, as well as musicians John Legend and Questlove, and model and entrepreneur Emily Ratajkowski.

“Thanks to this early round of funding and belief in our brand and mission, we are well poised to continue to raise funds and awareness for our dairy products that consumers can immediately feel great about buying,” Neutral Foods CEO Marcus Lovell Smith said in a statement.

“We make it so simple for consumers as every single purchase of our milk and half-and-half helps fight climate change.”

Neutral says it works with dairy farmers to reduce the carbon footprint of their products and help develop a more sustainable food system.

The company has been backed by Mark Cuban and Bill Gates-founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures and continues expanding nationally into Whole Foods Market and other grocery store chains around the country.

