Lakers News: LeBron James Is Aware Of Viral TikTok Songs

In this day and age with social media, there is no telling what new trends might get popular out of nowhere. One of the most viral new things to take over the internet as of late has been songs being made on TikTok about Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

The songs re-do the words of popular songs in order to praise LeBron and sometimes include videos as well. They have been everywhere throughout social media and of course many have wondered whether James himself has seen some of them.

Everyone finally got their answer as, following the Lakers’ victory over the Houston Rockets, LeBron was asked if he has seen the viral videos and he revealed that his youngest son Bryce James actually showed him one recently.

“I mean, it’s almost impossible, but my youngest son Bryce actually showed me one, I think it was yesterday,” James said. “Yeah, it was yesterday. And we got a good laugh out of it. There’s quite a few out there, for sure.”

LeBron has been in the national spotlight for nearly 25 years now so he is used to dealing with just about anything that can come from the internet and social media. The best way to deal with it is just to embrace it and have fun with it, especially since his children are clearly seeing and enjoying them as well.

One of the more popular TikTok’s came from the men’s choir at Baylor University remixing Michael Jackson’s ‘Man In The Mirror,’ which LeBron did say he has seen as well, though that wasn’t the one his family showed him initially.

“No, it wasn’t the Baylor choir. I’ve seen that one. I saw that one,” LeBron added. “I don’t know which one in particular it was, but my son and them, they’re all on TikTok. I’m not on TikTok, so they showed me.”

It is great to see James being able to just have fun and enjoy these songs for the harmless social media trend it is. Meanwhile, he will continue to focus on pushing the Lakers to reach their ceiling as the regular season nears its end and the playoffs approach.

Lakers’ LeBron James talks willingness to sacrifice for Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves

When it comes to the Lakers unlocking themselves offensively, LeBron James has taken more of a backseat role in terms of being the primary creator, leaving that to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. It is a role some questioned whether LeBron was willing to take, but he has proven to be more than willing to sacrifice for the betterment of the team.

James discussed this in a new episode of the “Mind the Game” podcast now with Steve Nash. LeBron noted that he can do things that still affect the game even without having the ball in his hands while adding that playing this role unlocks even more of his game and puts himself in position to do what he does best, reading the defense and picking them apart in 4-on-3 situations.

