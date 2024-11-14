Lakers News: LeBron James Is Oldest Player To Record Three Straight Triple-Doubles

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been absolutely dominant over a 3-0 stretch for the team in their last three games. He has posted triple-doubles in every game — becoming the oldest player in NBA history to do so — and has averages of 25.0 points, 11.3 rebounds and 14.3 assists on 56.0/42.9/81.3 shooting splits.

And while the Lakers haven’t necessarily played any world-beating opponents, they made easy work of the battered Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors while establishing dominance in crunch time against the Memphis Grizzlies. And it all stems back to the way in which LeBron is controlling every facet of the game.

Seeing James be in control of the flow of a game is not a surprise. But he is playing particularly well over the last three games, even by his own impossibly high standards. He spoke about what is working for him in the three straight triple-doubles.

“Just being very patient, just taking what the defense gives me,” James sad. “I’ve been doing it for a while. So I understand time and score. Understand the waves and the swings of the game. So nothing new to me.”

One vow James made to himself at the beginning of the season was that he was going to enjoy the moment more. And he took this opportunity to follow through on that.

“I’m just living in the moment,” James said. “I’m just living in the moment, and it feels good to be able to go out and play the game that I love at a high level still and every night I step on the floor. I try to help our team be successful in any way, shape, form or fashion. So, in that sense, it’s pretty cool.”

But as he looks ahead, LeBron likes that he can still play at such a high level and doesn’t want to be the player that overstays his welcome on the court, a point he reiterated from their previous game.

“Well, it’s not me. Obviously, it’s the mind; wherever my mind is, is how the rest of my body is going to go, whatever the case may be, I don’t know. I’m not going to play that much longer, to be completely honest.

“One year, two years, whatever the case may be. I said the other night that I’m not playing to the wheels fall off. I’m not. I’m not going to be that guy. I’m not going to be the guy disrespecting the game because I just want to be out on the floor.”

Retirement questions will all be answered in short order for LeBron. But in the meantime, the focus can remain squarely on the fact that in Year 22, James is still one of the best players in basketball by just about any discernible metric.

This type of late-stage dominance is unlikely to come around ever again, so like LeBron, the best thing to do is to live in and enjoy the moment.

LeBron James talks 6-0 home record

The win over the Grizzlies on Wednesday night brought the Lakers home record to 6-0 on the season. And LeBron James spoke about why building up a strong home-court advantage is important.

“I mean, you want to protect home, for sure. You want to set up a precedent at home, and when teams come in, teams have a feeling when it comes to your building, it will be very difficult to get a win.”

