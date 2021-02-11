Lakers News: LeBron James Jealous Of Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Celebration

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has few peers when it comes to his basketball resumé, and overall has earned his place as one of the greatest athletes in history.

In the NFL, Tom Brady may have cemented his status as the best player in the sport’s history after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Brady won his unprecedented seventh Super Bowl and proved that he can still be effective in the latest stage of his career. James won his fourth NBA championship at age 35, but was unfortunately unable to celebrate his first ring with the Lakers due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Lakers governor Jeanie Buss promised the franchise would host a parade once safe to do so, but that is looking like it might be a while.

Meanwhile, Brady and the Buccaneers were able to commemorate their Super Bowl win with a boat parade. It had James yearning for his own celebration and he also poked fun at Brady over video that surfaced of him appearing inebriated.

Man o man I wish we were able to have our parade too cause I would have been walking beautifully just like you! 😁😁🥴🥴👍🏾 https://t.co/6hDMncAKO7 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 10, 2021

James and the rest of the Lakers have been vocal about missing the fans and seeing the Buccaneers celebrate must have been bittersweet. However, James and the NBA are doing the right thing by playing it safe until the health crisis begins to stabilize.

As things stand, L.A. are favorites to repeat as champions, and if James continues his MVP-caliber play the franchise may be in line to celebrate two titles.

LeBron inspired by Brady’s seventh Super Bowl victory

Brady is one of the few athletes who stands in the same rare air James does, and the Lakers star could not help but marvel about what the quarterback has done in his illustrious career. “How do I wrap my head around it? He’s one of the GOATs,” James said.

“I’ve been watching him my whole life — it seems like my whole life. I’ve been watching him for 20 years now or however long he’s been in the NFL. I watched him when he was with [M]ichigan, playing against The Ohio State Buckeyes. So I’ve been watching him for quite a while now.

“Just to see him go out and do the things that he’s done in his career, for him to win another one, int he fashion that he won, it was pretty cool. It’s very inspiring for a guy like myself.

