Lakers News: LeBron James Joins Barbie & Mattel Universe With New Ken Doll

Through his 22-year career in the NBA, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has established himself as a leader and role model for the next generation to follow.

James has often spoke about how important it is for him to use his platform and resources to give back to the community, especially the youth who he feels a certain responsibility to. James has engaged in several projects and programs to help give back to his communities, with perhaps his most meaningful contribution being the I Promise School that he and his foundation launched in 2018 to help serve at-risk students and families.

What James does on the court almost pales in comparison to what he’s done off of it and it’s clear that the Lakers star prioritizes what he can do to serve others. There are numerous athletes across all sports that give back, but James is one of the most famous and influential ones to do so.

To further his impact as a role model, James recently collaborated with Mattel on a new Ken doll that was built in his likeness. James showed off the new doll and what it means to him, via his personal Instagram account:

There was a lot of care and detail put into James’ “Kenbassador” doll as the two sides worked to create a figure that represented the Lakers’ star fashion sense off the court. The team at Mattel also created the doll an inch higher than the standard Ken doll, a nod to James’ height and stature as an NBA icon.

The doll is adorned in a custom white and blue “LJ” varsity jacket with several patches that pay homage to his number and home state of Ohio. The doll also is seen holding Beats headphones and decked out in Nike Terminator High sneakers.

Overall, it’s a great-looking doll that collectors and sports fans will likely want to get their hands on. In the meantime, though, James and the rest of the team will be focused on building great habits down the stretch of the 2024-25 season.

