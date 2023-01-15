Lakers Video: LeBron James Joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar As Only Players In NBA History To Reach 38,000 Points

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is truly one of the greatest players to ever step foot on an NBA court and he continues to produce at an unbelievable level in his 20th NBA season. It feels like every night the Lakers take the court LeBron James is making history in some form or fashion.

But obviously the biggest record within James’ reach is the NBA’s all-time scoring record held by Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron has now reached a milestone that only Kareem has reached.

James went into Sunday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers needing just 11 points to reach 38,000 for his career. LeBron did so by draining a midrange jumper and he wasted no time, needing just seven minutes in the fourth quarter to score his 11th and 12th points:

There are now two members of the 38,000 point club in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/2LyEd6UoXO — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) January 16, 2023

38,000 and counting for LeBron 📈 pic.twitter.com/Ftd6fKMegA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 16, 2023

In his 20th season, James is continuing to reach milestones that have only been done by a handful of people in the sport, if any. LeBron has never considered himself to be a scorer despite being only behind Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Now that he has crossed the 38,000-point threshold, James has less than 400 to go to pass Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer. At his current rate, LeBron should reach it in the next few weeks, which will obviously be something to monitor moving forward.

James has no plans of leaving Lakers

James made some recent comments expressing a desire to finish his career winning and competing for championships, which many took as a potential signal that he wants to leave the Lakers as they continue to underwhelm.

Despite those comments though, James reportedly has no desire of playing for another team and leaving L.A. so it will be interesting to see how he and the organization work things out so they can get back to being a championship contender to finish out his career.

