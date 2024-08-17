Lakers News: LeBron James Jokes About Playing College Football After NBA Career

What Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been accomplish throughout his career is nothing short of amazing and he still looks like he has a few years left of elite play at the NBA level.

James is coming off a successful Olympics run where he helped USA Basketball capture another gold medal, ending his international career on a high note. Now, James will be looking to carry that momentum into the upcoming 2024-25 season for the Lakers who are desperate to win at least one more title with the King donning purple and gold.

James will be turning 40 years old during the regular season, but he doesn’t look anywhere close to his age on the court as he’s still one of the most athletic players in the league. Although he might not be quite as quick or fast as he used to be, his athleticism is off the charts.

Growing up, James was a multi-sport athlete but excelled at football and could have easily played college football before picking basketball. Recently, a former MLB player transitioned to college football and James joked he would follow the same path once his NBA career was done, via ClutchPoints:

"Me when I retire from the league!" LeBron James' IG story jokes about playing college football whenever his NBA playing days are done 😅 pic.twitter.com/CEEZfoI99O — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 16, 2024

James is obviously kidding as he would likely take some time off and explore other ventures, though it’s always fun to think about what he could do on a football field if given a chance. During the Olympics, former NFL superstar Tom Brady was asked to build an offense using Team USA players and he picked both James and Anthony Davis. Brady originally listed James at tight end, but moved him to receiver to take advantage of his speed downfield.

It goes to show that James’ versatility isn’t just limited to basketball as his size, speed and strength make him a mismatch no matter which sport he’s playing. While James isn’t expected to hit the football field anytime soon, it’s a fun thought experiment as to what he might be able to do.

LeBron James recognizes he doesn’t have many big games left in his career

Lakers star LeBron James normally preserves himself in the middle of games, but he was full throttle during the Olympics. With his career winding down, James recognized that he doesn’t have many big games left which sparked the urgency on the floor.

