Lakers News: LeBron James Knew Austin Reaves Would Be A Player He Enjoyed Playing With Right Away

Austin Reaves’ emergence remains one of the Los Angeles Lakers’ few shining lights of the 2021-22 campaign, as the 23-year-old continues to impress during his rookie season.

Reaves has been a major part of the Lakers’ rotation, clocking in 20.9 minutes per game. The Oklahoma alum has recently recorded a career-high in scoring, chipping in 19 points in last week’s loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Earlier this season, head coach Frank Vogel praised the Lakers’ scouting department for finding yet another unpolished diamond among undrafted players in Reaves. LeBron James has said he came to similar conclusions when assessing the young guard’s potential last year.

“Obviously we got a gem in Austin,” the Lakers’ All-Star said. “Bringing him on board, I watched a lot of film when we was able to acquire him and I know what type of players I like to play with and I knew right away that he would make an immediate impact on our ball club probably honestly before himself and probably before our coaching staff and a lot of our other teammates.”

Reaves’ maturity and rapid development has earned him plenty of praise from the Lakers’ veterans and coaches. James recently lauded the rookie for his error-less play and contributing offensively even more than he is expected to.

Frank Vogel ‘pleased’ with Reaves’ form

Vogel joined in commending Reaves for the fine form during his first NBA season, emphasizing his impact on both ends of the floor.

“He’s playing great, simplest way to put it,” Vogel said of Reaves.

“Very confident, very confident in his shooting, when he puts the ball on the deck, he’s got a great computer of reading help and seeing what’s there and he’s a hell of a passer too. So very impressed and pleased with how he’s playing.”

Reaves averages 6.3 points, 2.5 assists, and 1.0 rebounds in 25 games, shooting 50.9% from the field and 36.7% from downtown.

