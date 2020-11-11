Lakers News: LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma Among Athletes With Most Twitter Engagement In October

The Los Angeles Lakers inevitably were on the lips — and fingertips — of many people in the NBA community last month upon a successful championship journey in the Orlando bubble.

Despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic disrupting the team’s rhythm when L.A. seemed to be reaching the peak of their form back in March, LeBron James and Co. headed to Orlando with one goal only: bringing the Larry O’Brien trophy back to Los Angeles after a 10-year wait.

And they did that in style, dominating their rivals in each playoff round and then beating the resilient Miami Heat in an enthralling NBA Finals.

And social media data published by Opendorse shows that the Lakers successfully captured the world’s attention. James, Kyle Kuzma and Quinn Cook were among the top 10 athletes registering the most Twitter engagements during the month of October.:

📈 Athletes winning on Twitter through October. pic.twitter.com/ShVexdxrdC — Opendorse (@opendorse) November 9, 2020

James led the group with nearly six times the number of second-placed Kuzma — who is known for his hot takes on social media. The 2020 NBA champions found themselves ahead of NFL stars such as Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady.

Surprisingly, Cook is the third Laker on the list, possibly occupying the seventh spot thanks to the heavily commented on social media incident that occurred after the Lakers beat Miami in Game 6 of the Finals.

Following post-championship celebrations, the guard was left at the arena by his teammates and he took to JR Smith’s Instagram Live feed to ask for the team bus to return and pick him up.

Lakers legend Pau Gasol ranked ninth on the list. Gasol spent a significant amount of time with the family of his late friend, Kobe Bryant, last month, documenting the moments on social media.

JaVale McGee releases bonus episode of ‘Life in The Bubble’

The NBA restart was without a doubt an extraordinary event for the Lakers organization and its members. And to immortalize the memories, JaVale McGee decided to document his time in the Orlando bubble on his ‘Life in The Bubble’ vlog.

And McGee surprised his viewers recently, releasing a bonus episode even after leaving the bubble as champion that included behind-the-scenes material. The NBA veteran said his fans could expect one more episode showing unseen footage in the coming weeks.

