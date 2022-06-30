Lakers News: LeBron James’ Lobos 1707 Beats Michael Jordan’s Cincoro In Tequila Competition

Even as Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James ages, he shows no signs of slowing down and at this point, he is unquestionably in the conversation for the NBA’s greatest player of all time.

James already has a resume most players could only dream of, but he has a chance to add to it as he looks to break more records. The most notable one is the NBA’s all-time scoring record currently held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. If James is able to score around his career average, he should surprass Abdul-Jabbar sometime during the 2022-23 season.

One of the few players that can relate to James is Michael Jordan, who is generally the consensus whenever GOAT talk comes up. Jordan and James are neck-and-neck in the race, though the latter has the advantage as his career is not over yet.

While fans will fall over themselves trying to argue over who the GOAT is, James did manage to one-up Jordan elsewhere as his tequila brand finished ahead of his at a tequila competition, via Boardroom:

Lobos 1707 was founded in 2018 and launched in 2020 when James became one of its most prominent investors. As for Jordan and Cincoro, he is named as one of the co-founders alongside fellow NBA owners Wyc Grousbeck of the Boston Celtics, Wes Edens of the Milwaukee Bucks and Jeanie Buss of the Lakers.

Off the court, James has built an impressive investment portfolio and media empire that’s helped him become the first active NBA billionaire. James is often seen touting his tequila brand on social media, and several players like Draymond Green have helped advertise it in their spare time as well.

It feels like James can do no wrong no matter what industry or venture he finds himself in, but the most important thing is the basketball court where he is going to be tasked with trying to lead the Lakers back on top. Winning a tequila competition is great, but fans will appreciate another title much more.

LeBron James emphasizes Michael Jordan’s influence on his career

Growing up, nearly every NBA player idolized Jordan and James was no different as he watched “His Airness” dominate the league in the 90s. In fact, James emphasized just how much of an influence Jordan had on his career.

