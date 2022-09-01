Lakers News: LeBron James Looking To Play With Youngest Son Bryce In NBA?

Entering Year 20, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James looks like he has plenty left in the tank to carry the franchise to another title.

Father Time comes for every player, but James has been able to remain among the elites and is still in the conversation for best player in the world. There’s no telling how long James can continue playing near this level, but he seems hellbent on playing long enough to potentially team up with his son Bronny James.

LeBron and his sons Bronny and Bryce recently graced the cover of Sports Illustrated, and in a wide-ranging interview he revealed he is paying attention to team’s draft pick situations down the line in an effort to possibly play with both of his sons, via Chris Ballard of Sports Illustrated:

When I ask about details, he waves away the query. “I like to throw things out in the airwaves, but I’m not one to [say] what’s going to happen in the next two to three years. I am a visionary, but I’m also a guy that lives in the moment.” Still, the wheels are already turning. The free-agency deals and trades swirling around us? “I’d definitely be looking at who got first-round picks in 2024, 2025, things of that nature; 2026, ’27. I pay attention to that type of stuff.” I do the math—2027?—and nod at Bryce. “Is there a chance you’d stick around for this guy, too?” LeBron smiles. “I feel like I could play for quite a while. So it’s all up to my body, but more importantly, my mind. If my mind can stay sharp and fresh and motivated, then the sky’s not even a limit for me. I can go beyond that. But we shall see.”

LeBron has already been open about his desire to play with Bronny, who is draft eligible in 2024. But Bryce won’t be able to declare until 2027 at the earliest. While it might seem crazy to think LeBron could play in the league that long, he has proven he knows how to take care of his body and stay fresh so he could conceivably do it.

Chris Paul thinks LeBron James isn’t slowing down anytime soon

What James has been able to do in the latter stages of his career is almost unprecedented, and it’s the reason why the Lakers have hope they can compete for the foreseeable future. His peers have marveled at how he’s been able to play so well for so long, and Chris Paul believes he isn’t going to slow down anytime soon.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!