Lakers News: LeBron James Loves Having Bronny James In Attendance At Games

Early on this season, Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, has been in attendance during a few home games. It is a great sight to see for many considering the health scare he went through during the offseason.

But since that time Bronny has been on the road to recovery, in addition to being a freshman at USC, and obviously taking some time out to see his dad in action with the Lakers. But LeBron doesn’t believe his son is simply at the game enjoying himself as he believes he is studying the game in a way most others can’t.

“When he’s at the game, he’s a student of the game so he’s probably watching it through the same lens as me, which is probably a lot different than a lot of other people,” LeBron said. He has learned how to play the game but he’s also learned how to study the game and see the game from a different lens.”

More than anything, however, LeBron is just happy any time Bronny is around since he doesn’t see the college student as often anymore.

“But I don’t know, it’s just great to have him here,” the Lakers star added. “Obviously we know what happened this summer so to see my man with a smile, he’s a big-time college kid. Anybody who’s got college kids know they leave and you might not see him for a week or two and then they show up at your house when it’s time to get their clothes cleaned and they want a fresh meal.

“It makes me super duper happy. Yesterday was the first time I’ve seen him in two weeks. But it’s OK, I understand that. He got school, he got practice, he’s training. Listen, the boy is 19 years old but that’s what FaceTime is for.”

Any parent who has sent their child to college understands exactly what James is feeling when it comes to spending that time with their kid. But as he said, Bronny has his own schedule and is continuing to work his way back to an on-court return, which included participating in pre-game warmups before the Trojans most recent game.

“Yeah, that was the next step. That’s awesome. He was,” LeBron added. “Today’s game was the first game that he got an opportunity to warm up with his team so he is almost there.”

LeBron James is a lot of things, but more than being a Lakers star or a community leader, it is clear he loves being a father more than anything.

Lakers’ Austin Reaves admits he was pointing to Bronny James after clutch 3-pointer

Not only did LeBron put on a show for Bronny, but Austin Reaves showed him some love as well. The Lakers guard knocked down a huge 3-pointer late in the win over the Rockets and pointed to someone in the stands afterwards. Reaves would in fact reveal that he was pointing at Bronny.

“Yeah, I seen him up clapping and celebrating,” the Lakers guard added. “In those moments, the adrenaline kind of takes over, and you just have fun with it. But yeah, that was towards him.”

