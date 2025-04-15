Lakers’ LeBron James & Luka Doncic Among Most Viewed NBA Players On Social Media During 2024-25 Season

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most popular franchises in all of sports. The team regularly brings in some of the highest TV ratings and with Luka Doncic and LeBron James, two of the biggest superstars in the NBA, at the forefront it’s easy to see why.

James has been one of the NBA’s most popular players for the last two decades and Doncic is an international superstar who quickly showed himself to be must-see viewing any time he’s on the court. The popularity of the Lakers’ two superstars can’t be argued, so it should be no surprise that they find themselves at the top of the most viewed list.

According to NBA PR, James was the most viewed player on social media with more than 3.2 billion views across all platforms while his Lakers teammate Doncic came in at third with just over 1.8 billion:

The gap between LeBron and everyone else is truly staggering as he has 670 million more views than the second-highest viewed player, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors. While there are new stars emerging in the league, it remains James and Curry leading the way in terms of popularity.

Doncic being third on the list is impressive and was undoubtedly buoyed by his midseason trade to the Lakers. Everyone tuned in to see Doncic in purple and gold and he delivered a number of unbelievable moments. With him being third, followed by San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama at four, the NBA is in great hands for the future.

The Lakers having two of the top three most viewed players on social media only further establishes this franchise as the premier one in the league. And with Doncic now here to succeed James once he retires, they will remain at the top.

Lakers’ Luka Doncic leads NBA in jersey sales; LeBron James ranks third

The popularity of Luka Doncic and LeBron James can be seen in many ways throughout the league and social media views isn’t the only category where they were at the top of the list.

The NBA released its top jersey sellers over the second half of the season and the Lakers’ superstar duo was once again two of the top three, but this time it was reversed as Doncicled the NBA in jersey sales while James ranked third. As was the case in views, Stephen Curry was in between the two Lakers, ranking second in the NBA.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!