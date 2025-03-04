Lakers News: LeBron James & Luka Doncic Wish Kyrie Irving Well After Tearing ACL

Lakers News

Feb 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts with Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The two superstars spearheading the Los Angeles Lakers — LeBron James and Luka Doncic — both have heavy connections to Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving. James and Irving played together on the Cleveland Cavaliers for three seasons, winning a championship together in 2016. While Doncic and Irving played on the Mavericks together from mid-2022 until the former was traded to L.A. last month.

So it was certainly difficult to watch on Monday night for both LeBron and Luka as Kyrie suffered a torn ACL, ending his 2024-25 season and likely costing him a huge portion of next season as well. The Mavericks diagnosed the injury as a knee sprain in real time, but further testing revealed the torn ligament on Tuesday morning.

As the injury happened, James was quick to respond and wish nothing but the best for his friend and former championship teammate on social media:

After the news of the torn ACL was announced, Doncic took to his Instagram to express his love for Irving, via ClutchPoints:

Kyrie now has a long recovery ahead of him as he works to get back to full strength. Things are complicated by the fact that he has a player option worth $43 million this offseason, and was likely to decline it for a larger contract extension in the summer. Now, he may have to sacrifice some future earnings and pick up that option amid the injury.

But one thing about Irving is that he is one of the game’s toughest players, as evidenced by the fact that with his torn ACL, he still went to the line and drilled two free throws to try and help his team and give him a chance of staying in the game. It was a moment reminiscent of Kobe Bryant after tearing his Achilles in 2013, via NBA:

Kyrie and Kobe had an incredible relationship over the years, and in a way, this moment honored the bond that the two had built. And very few players were as impacted as Luka and LeBron to see him be lost for the season and beyond.

Luka Doncic starting to feel like himself

Luka Doncic has been in a bit of a shooting slump since joining the Lakers. In his first seven games, he shot just 37.3% from the field and 24.1% from three. But he finally found some momentum on Sunday night against the L.A. Clippers, going 9-for-17 from the field and 5-of-12 from three.

Before the game, the Lakers sixth win in a row, he said he is starting to feel like himself again.

