Lakers News: LeBron James ‘Mad’ To No Longer Be Playing With ‘Most Gifted Player’ Kyrie Irving

Throughout his NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James has had the opportunity to be teammates with some extremely talented individuals. Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Anthony Davis, Kevin Love were all All-Stars and All-NBA caliber players, but perhaps no player fit more perfectly next to LeBron than Kyrie Irving.

The talented point guard was a perfect match with LeBron in Cleveland and the two brought the Cavaliers their lone NBA Championship back in 2016. With Irving now headed back to NBA Finals for the first time since 2017 as a member of the Dallas Mavericks, his talent has been back on full display for the basketball world and James has enjoyed every bit of it.

The Lakers superstar recently heaped an immense amount of praise on his former teammate in the latest episode of his Mind The Game podcast with JJ Redick. LeBron admitted to being mad at no longer being Irving’s teammate while adding that he feels the point guard is the most gifted player he has ever seen:

“Listen, I would call Kyrie ‘the wizard’ all the time. There was nothing on the basketball floor that Kyrie couldn’t do and sitting here watching it I’m like so f—ing happy and so proud to watch him continue his growth or whatever the case may be. And at the same time, I’m so f—ing mad at the same time that I’m not his running mate anymore. I just remember those times. To have a guy like Kyrie Irving as the ultimate wild card, that’s like having a ‘Draw 4’ in your hand every time someone deals you cards in Uno, like every single time. Because he has the ability to, like you said, I saw him in Game 1, Western Conference Finals Game 1. I think up until that point, I don’t know the stat because I’m not writing down the stats and I don’t call the games like you guys. But I think Kyrie was only averaging like eight points in the first half, like in the second round of the playoffs. He was getting his 16 to 20 in the second half, but in the first half of games, he was only getting like dix to eight points. You know you’re gonna have Kyrie in the fourth, but I need you sometimes in the first half too. But what he did in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, that was like ‘Oh s—, Dallas may be able to not only win the Western Conference Finals, they might be able to win the whole thing because of that wild card. I have so many words to praise Kyrie that I end up with absolutely none. He’s the most gifted player the NBA has ever seen. He has the best gifts I’ve ever seen of any NBA player. I’ve never seen a guy in my NBA life that feels better at times shooting with his off-hand than he does with his primary hand. If Kyrie’s off in a game with his right hand, he will literally go exclusively to his left hand. I’ve never seen nothing like that. The shot that he made versus Denver towards the end of the regular season on Joker? It’s one of the most ridiculous shots I’ve ever seen in my life. He’s just that special.”

Even when Irving was going through controversies and injuries, there has never been any doubt about his talent on the basketball court. It is why many teams, including the Lakers, were open to trading for him when he was available as he is extremely gifted like LeBron says.

Most consider Irving to have the best handles the league has ever seen, and his below the rim finishing, with both hands as James pointed out, is also second to none. Irving is reminding the world just how good he is during this playoff run, but that is something LeBron never forgot.

Lakers’ LeBron James shouts out Jaylen Brown for winning Eastern Conference Finals MVP

Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic and the Mavericks will be taking on the Boston Celtics, who have their own outstanding duo in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, in the NBA Finals. It was the latter who took home Eastern Conference Finals MVP and even though Boston is the hated rival of the Lakers, LeBron James still took some time to praise Brown on social media.

LeBron took to X, calling Brown a ‘Young King’ and telling him to keep going on his journey as the Celtics star looks to garner more respect following missing out on an All-NBA selection that many felt he deserved.

