Lakers News: LeBron James & Magic Johnson Attend Chargers Game Against Cowboys At SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles sports world has been buzzing of late with numerous teams competing for championships in their respective sports. The Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th championship while in the Orlando bubble last year and should be in the mix to win it once again, while the Dodgers are also one of the favorites to win the World Series.

Additionally, the football in L.A. is as good as its ever been with the Rams among the Super Bowl favorites after their acquisition of Matthew Stafford and the Chargers also expected to make noise this season with Justin Herbert at quarterback.

Both of those teams are playing at their new home in Inglewood, SoFi Stadium, which is brand new and as amazing as advertised.

A couple of Lakers legends were on hand to check out the stadium on Sunday afternoon when the Chargers hosted the Dallas Cowboys as Magic Johnson and LeBron James both posted the same picture together in a suite at SoFi Stadium:

Hanging out with the greatest player in the game today @KingJames! pic.twitter.com/d3SpPMH9mC — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 19, 2021

It is good to see that Johnson and James are on good terms as this is the first time they have been seen together in public since the former abruptly resigned from his position of Lakers president of basketball operations in 2019.

Johnson was very influential in bringing James to the Lakers but then quit just a year into his tenure. The Lakers have done fine without Johnson running their front office though, most recently acquiring Russell Westbrook this summer, so it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that two of the greatest players to ever lace up their shoes were able to mend fences.

The Super Bowl will be in L.A. at SoFi Stadium this February, so there’s no doubt the stars will be out for that as well as Rams and Chargers games throughout the season.

James in attendance at Davis’ wedding

Before attending the Chargers game, James was seen at the wedding of good friend and teammate Anthony Davis. Current and former Lakers like Jared Dudley, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Quinn Cook were all there to support Davis as well, also hearing him serenade his new bride.

