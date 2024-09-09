Lakers News: LeBron James Makes Super Bowl Pick

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is a huge NFL fan and has even started putting his picks on record in recent years.

Like everyone else, James was excited for the start of the 2024 NFL season this past weekend. The campaign kicked off with the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens, which was the start of a thrilling Week 1 slate.

And with the new season kicking off, James has partnered with DraftKings to make his picks for the season. He often did live streams before games last season and couple potential bring them back to discuss the NFL in a public forum again this year.

The first pick that LeBron made was his Super Bowl matchup, and he is going with the Ravens against the San Francisco 49ers, via DraftKings Sportsbook:

“I think it’s Baltimore’s chance finally. I got Baltimore coming out of the AFC. I’m not counting out Patty Mahomes, just like you never counted out Tom Brady, obviously. But I just feel like this could be Baltimore’s year. They got Derrick Henry, man, one of my favorite players in the NFL. They brought him in. And I got the Niners going back. I just think the Niners, man, they’re right there. They’re right there. Another year under Brock Purdy’s belt and the rest of those guys, because that’s a hell of a one-two punch with Deebo [Samuel] and Brandon Aiyuk. I think it will be a rematch of Niners and Baltimore [from Super Bowl XLVII].”

As James said, it is tough to bet against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who are looking to be the first NFL team to win three straight Super Bowls.

LeBron sees things going differently this season, picking reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to upset the Chiefs in the playoffs despite losing to them in the season opener.

Then on the NFC side, James is picking the San Francisco 49ers to get back. to the Super Bowl, which is a popular pick given all of the talent on their roster.

With James seeming to fancy himself as an NFL expert, it will be interesting to track the seasons of the Ravens and 49ers to see if they can get to the Super Bowl and make the Lakers star look smart.

Rob Gronkowski thinks LeBron James would be ‘monster’ in NFL

LeBron James used to play football in high school but obviously made the right choice in sticking with basketball. He often wonders what could have been though if he pursued a career in the NFL, and former superstar tight end Rob Gronkowski recently stated he believes LeBron would have been a ‘monster’ football player.

