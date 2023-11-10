Lakers News: LeBron James Museum To Open In Akron On Nov. 25

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is entering the final years of his career, but it is remarkable that he is able to still play at a high level 21 years later.

James has had a historic career, last year becoming the league’s all-time leading scorer, a record held for decades by Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Now, the four-time champion is looking to add on a championship or two to solidify his resume. Coming off a Western Conference Finals appearance, L.A. may be able to get their 18th championship sooner rather than later.

Despite still being an active player, there is a museum set to open later this month on Nov. 25 in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. This was announced by James’ foundation, The LeBron James Family Foundation and LeBron shared his reaction to this big news:

This is still so crazy to me that this is happening!!! 🤯👑 I can't wait for my fans all over the world to get a peek behind the curtain to see what we've built and where it all began. 🙏🏾 Ain't nobody better mess up my room either!! 🤣🤣 Only in Akron! 🤎 https://t.co/rNHAIg8DPP https://t.co/TroA5VG7C3 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 9, 2023

The museum is called LeBron James’ Home Court, which gives viewers a look of LeBron’s basketball journey and all his accomplishments through his illustrious 21-year career. It will be located at House Three Thirty and general admission will be $23 and all all children under five years old or younger will be admitted free.

LeBron James’ Home Court is a multimedia storytelling experience giving a behind-the-scenes look to James’ life with never-before-seen items from his life growing up in Akron, the NBA, the Olympics, business and more. All proceeds from ticket sales will be given back to the community through House Three Thirty’s job training model that employs I Promise students, parents, educators and family members.

The hours for the museum will be Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. Another monumental accomplishment for LeBron as a museum dedicated to a singular player isn’t something that is seen every day. For those in the area, it will make for an intriguing viewing experience and serve as a commemorative moment as James is nearing the end of his playing career.

James: Lakers can’t build cohesion due to injuries

While this a great moment for LeBron, things aren’t going as planned to begin his 21st season. The Lakers have struggled with injuries, resulting in a 3-5 start. James says that cohesion cannot be built due to these injuries, so hopefully guys can get back in the lineup sooner rather than later.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!