Lakers News: LeBron James Named Co-Chair Of 2025 Met Gala

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is not only one of the greatest players to ever pick up a basketball, but also has his hands in a ton of off-court things. Quite simply, LeBron is one of the most influential athletes the world has ever known and he will continue to make a great impact long after his playing career is done.

In the world of fashion, the biggest night of the year is the Met Gala where all of the biggest names and faces from around the world come out. And in 2025, LeBron is now set to to be part of that as well.

On ESPN’s NBA Today, Malika Andrews announced that James was named a co-chair of the 2025 Met Gala alongside the likes of actor Colman Domingo and F1 star Lewis Hamilton, among others:

LeBron has his hands in so many different things throughout the entertainment sphere and now having a part in the Met Gala is something else he can add to the list of his many accomplishments. James is usually dressed very well prior to games so taking part in this does make sense.

As Andrews pointed out though, whether he will be able to attend the Met Gala itself next year is up in the air and he would likely be just fine if he had to skip it as it takes place in the first weekend of May. Ideally, the Lakers will be in the midst of a playoff run and if that’s the case he wouldn’t be able to make it.

Nonetheless, James is once again part of history with every chair for the 2025 Met Gala being black men.

Lakers could play Bronny & LeBron James together on Opening Night

Of course, at the moment, LeBron James’ primary focus is on the Lakers and getting ready for the upcoming season with training camp and preseason already underway. In the team’s recent preseason game, LeBron shared the court for the first time with his son Bronny James, but many are wondering when that moment will take place in the regular season.

It could be very early as it is reportedly the hope of JJ Redick and the Lakers to have LeBron and Bronny share the floor perhaps on Opening Night when the Lakers host the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Of course Bronny is very much a developmental project and he is not expected to receive a lot of minutes in his rookie season. But everyone will continue to work together in order to make this historical moment happen.

