Lakers News: LeBron James Named To All-NBA Third Team; Anthony Davis Does Not Make Cut

The league announced the 2022-23 All-NBA Teams on Wednesday and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was named to the Third Team. His co-star Anthony Davis did not make the cut, however.

For James, this marks the 19th consecutive season being named to an All-NBA team which extends his NBA record. Three of those have been Third Team with them all coming in his five seasons as a Laker. He also has 13 First Team selections and three Second Team.

In 55 games during the 2022-23 regular season, James averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists while shooting 50% from the field. According to Lakers PR, James led the NBA in fastbreak points per game (6.2) and ranked sixth in points in the paint per contest (15.1). He recorded 18 double-doubles and two triple-doubles and was named Western Conference Player of the Week twice, showing that he is still one of the league’s premiere players despite being 38 years of age in the 20th season of his career.

Despite playing in just 55 games, James was able to make the cut as a forward. Davis was not so lucky as a center though as he did not make it despite playing 56 games and arguably being the Lakers’ most impactful player.

Davis averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.6 assist, 1.1 steals and 2.0 blocks while shooting 56.3% from the field. He also was not named to an All-Defensive team despite receiving some votes as the media voters clearly held his missed games against him.

This postseason has shown what Davis is capable of though, and he has said on many occasions that winning a championship is the most important thing to him over individual awards.

Here is a look at who made the 2022-23 All-NBA teams, which will affect future contracts for some of these players:

2022-23 All-NBA Teams

First Team

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Second Team

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers), Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets),

Third Team

Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Julius Randle (New York Knicks), Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings)

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!