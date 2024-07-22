Lakers News: LeBron James Named USA Flag Bearer For 2024 Paris Olympics

After watching USA Basketball fail to medal in last summer’s FIBA World Cup, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James took it upon himself to make sure the squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics was the absolute best it could be.

James had not played for Team USA since 2012 but once he gave an early committed to play this summer, other superstars like Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis and Joel Embiid followed suit despite all of their ages and injury concerns.

It is understandably a last hurrah for most of these guys, most notably James who is turning 40 later this year and about to enter his 22nd NBA season.

This will be an extra special summer for James as the rest of the American Olympic athletes have voted him to be their flag bearer during the opening ceremonies on July 26 in Paris:

Leading the way for Team USA. 🇺🇸 Two-time Olympic gold medalist @KingJames has been selected as our men's flag bearer for the #ParisOlympics Opening Ceremony. pic.twitter.com/NN4NLWwwfc — Team USA (@TeamUSA) July 22, 2024

Just a kid from Akron leading his country at the Olympic Opening Ceremony. 🇺🇸 @KingJames x #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/bcvcVj6o9U — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 22, 2024

Fit to lead 👑 The moment LeBron James found out he will be the first 🇺🇸 #USABMNT athlete to serve as a @TeamUSA Flag Bearer. pic.twitter.com/kEWK45BBQH — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 22, 2024

Among the 600 athletes that voted, James was the first male basketball player ever selected to carry the United States flag at the Olympic opening ceremony. There will be a female chosen as well in the coming days. Sue Bird in 2021 and Dawn Staley in 2004 are the only other basketball players to have served as flag bearers.

This opening ceremony will not be held in a stadium for the first time in Olympic history. Delegations are set to float on barges down the river and exit underneath the Eiffel Tower in what should be a super special experience for James and the rest of the athletes. It is set to take place on July 26 at 10:30 a.m. PT on NBC.

LeBron James voted best player during USA Basketball camp

LeBron James clearly still has the respect of all of his peers, both inside and outside the basketball world. In addition to being named the flag bearer, he was also voted the best player at USA Basketball camp in a straw poll amongst all of the National and Select Team players.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!