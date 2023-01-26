Lakers News: LeBron James Named Western Conference Captain For Sixth Consecutive Year

The 2023 NBA All-Star starters were announced on Thursday night on TNT and for the sixth consecutive season, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was named the captain of the Western Conference.

James was once again the NBA’s leading vote-getter while Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks led the way in the Eastern Conference, so he will be the other captain. Team LeBron will be looking to improve to 6-0 since the league switched to its new format.

To determine the starters, the NBA has a fan vote that accounts for 50% while media and player voting each accounts for 25%.

The rest of the starters in the Western Conference are Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks.

Roughing out the Eastern Conference will be Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets and Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers. All of these guys will be drafted by the captains though so it remains to be seen who will play on what team.

This marks the 19th All-Star appearance of James’ career, which ties Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most in NBA history. LeBron is in the midst of another outstanding season, averaging 29.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists.

Anthony Davis was not named a starter, which likely has to do with him recently missing six weeks with a foot injury. He has been playing at an MVP level when he’s been on the floor this season though, averaging 27.2 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.2 blocks. He still has a good chance at making the ninth All-Star appearance of his career as a reserve.

The All-Star reserves will be announced on Thursday, Feb. 2 on TNT. NBA All-Star Weekend is then set for Feb. 17-19 at Vivint Arena in Utah.

NBA switching up All-Star Draft this year

As usual, the captains will draft their teams, although the NBA is doing it differently this year. Instead of televising the draft a week before, it will now be the day of the game at Vivint Arena. It will still be televised on TNT but there should be extra intrigue added with all of the players being in the arena waiting to get drafted.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!