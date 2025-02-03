Lakers News: LeBron James Named Western Conference Player Of The Week For Jan. 27-Feb. 2

The NBA announced that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Jan. 27-Feb. 2. Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell took home the same honors in the Eastern Conference.

James led the Lakers to a 3-1 record during the week with all of the games coming during their annual Grammy road trip. In the four games, LeBron averaged 27.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 10.0 assists while shooting 53.8% from the field. Included in that were wins over the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards, and then most impressive of them all, a victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The Lakers were without Anthony Davis in that game, although he has since been traded to the Dallas Mavericks in a blockbuster deal for Luka Doncic. Regardless, James was without his co-star and knew he needed to step up to lead L.A. to a road win over a red-hot Knicks team.

James has typically loved playing at Madison Square Garden and that was again the case on Saturday night as he led the way with 33 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists on 14-of-26 shooting in an easy win for the Lakers.

Overall, James and the Lakers have been playing some of their best basketball in recent weeks, winning eight of their last 10. Obviously the dynamic is about to change after making such a huge trade to acquire Doncic, but one thing that is for sure is LeBron is still playing at an elite level and the Lakers are legit contenders because of it.

Even at age 40, James is still good enough where he’s bringing home Western Conference Player of the Week awards. This marks the 69th weekly award of James’ career, which is the most in NBA history. Eight of those have come since he joined the Lakers in 2018 with the last being in March of 2024.

LeBron James not asking Lakers for trade before deadline

Considering how close LeBron James is to Anthony Davis, many speculated about the King’s future with the Lakers after they caught him off guard with the trade for Luka Doncic. The 40-year-old is in the twilight of his career and has a full no-trade clause to be able to navigate himself to his next destination if he wants.

It appears that James is excited about the possibility of playing with Doncic though as reports have indicated that he plans to stay with the team and will not be dealt before Thursday’s trade deadline.

